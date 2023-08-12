VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 735,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,289,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 20,300 shares of company stock worth $76,466 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,447 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

