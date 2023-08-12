Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 3,837.7% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
APVO stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
