Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 3,837.7% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

