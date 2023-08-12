Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Rises By 22,100.0%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMID opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

