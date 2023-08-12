Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 16,000.0% in July

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 16,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Guangshen Railway Price Performance

GNGYF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

