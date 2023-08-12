The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 12,633.3% in July

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 12,633.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

