The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 12,633.3% in July

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 12,633.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
Crypto Company Profile
