Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance
Shares of BKCYF opened at C$3.41 on Friday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
