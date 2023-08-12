Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

Shares of BKCYF opened at C$3.41 on Friday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

