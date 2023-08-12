PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.5932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.67%. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

