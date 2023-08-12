Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Update

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 13,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE GAQ opened at $10.60 on Friday. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

