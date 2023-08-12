LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) & United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Financial Comparison

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LGI Homes and United Homes Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.36 $326.57 million $8.69 15.31 United Homes Group $463.44 million 0.89 $7.07 million N/A N/A

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 2 1 2 0 2.00 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LGI Homes and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LGI Homes currently has a consensus price target of $116.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.63%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Volatility and Risk

LGI Homes has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 9.44% 12.30% 6.56% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LGI Homes beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

