Head-To-Head Review: CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -58.72% -452.13% -66.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVS Group and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

CVS Group currently has a consensus target price of $2,300.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,539.56%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 175.51%. Given CVS Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CVS Group is more favorable than Wag! Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and Wag! Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.67 -$38.57 million ($1.80) -1.36

CVS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

Summary

Wag! Group beats CVS Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, pet foods, and other pet care products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; veterinary instrumentation supply; and property development services. It owns 472 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, and 7 crematoria in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Diss, the United Kingdom.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

