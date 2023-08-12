Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $67.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

