Owlet (OWLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Owlet had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.
Owlet Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Owlet has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.
