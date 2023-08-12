Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) versus Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Financial Contrast

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Argos Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Argos Therapeutics and Eterna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Eterna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.56 -$24.58 million N/A N/A

Eterna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eterna Therapeutics N/A -191.47% -96.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats Argos Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Eterna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.