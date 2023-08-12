Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
NYSE TEF opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
