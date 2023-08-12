Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $110.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.97.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

