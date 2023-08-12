Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $2,139.72

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,139.72.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,846.55 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,038.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,854.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.