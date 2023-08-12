Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DGII. Westpark Capital began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Digi International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Digi International stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Digi International has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
