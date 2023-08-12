Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $49.83

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

