MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $316.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $234.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average of $311.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

