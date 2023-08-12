Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $126.59

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Shares of NBIX opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.