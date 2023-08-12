Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $716,571.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $4,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,803,000 after acquiring an additional 465,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

