Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Target Price at $570.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $570.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
