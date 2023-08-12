FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $246.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

FedEx stock opened at $265.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

