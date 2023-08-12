Head-To-Head Contrast: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) & Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Triumph Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.87 $140.93 million $4.20 6.51 Triumph Financial $503.31 million 3.22 $102.31 million $2.01 34.61

Eagle Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triumph Financial. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 23.63% 10.79% 1.20% Triumph Financial 11.33% 6.43% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Triumph Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Triumph Financial has a consensus target price of $63.29, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Eagle Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

