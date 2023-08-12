Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $98.20

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

