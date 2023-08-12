Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.21, but opened at $55.99. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alarm.com shares last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 231,390 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 186.0% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 103.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.