Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.21, but opened at $55.99. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alarm.com shares last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 231,390 shares traded.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com
Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com
Institutional Trading of Alarm.com
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 186.0% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 103.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alarm.com Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.