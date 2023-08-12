Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.58. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sonos shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 2,131,102 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $136,807. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

