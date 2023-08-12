Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Down 15.1% Following Weak Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was down 15.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as C$8.91 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 757,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 350,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.71.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

