FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies traded as high as $268.72 and last traded at $268.21, with a volume of 75592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.04.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

