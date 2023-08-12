FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies traded as high as $268.72 and last traded at $268.21, with a volume of 75592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.04.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

