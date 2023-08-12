FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies traded as high as $268.72 and last traded at $268.21, with a volume of 75592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.04.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.07.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
