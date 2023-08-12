CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.14. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CS Disco shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 178,839 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.24.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

