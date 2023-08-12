Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comcast traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2149628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.