ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2746689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
See Also
