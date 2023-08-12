ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2746689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 399,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,793,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 17.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

