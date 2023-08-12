Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.78. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Repay shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 138,473 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPAY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $887.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

