TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 465727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TASK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $967.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.41.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

