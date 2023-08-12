VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 229373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VIZIO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 384,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in VIZIO by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

