Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $175.81 and last traded at $194.10, with a volume of 1044701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.49.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.26.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

