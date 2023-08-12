N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.73. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. N-able shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 154,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 71.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 86.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,785,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 294,659 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

