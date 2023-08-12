Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $29.36. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 805,412 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.57.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.