LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 222104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

