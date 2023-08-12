Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.22. Leslie’s shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 879,564 shares.

Specifically, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Guggenheim cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.