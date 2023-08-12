Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $208.80 to $250.30. The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $43.73. Li Auto shares last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 3,603,367 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LI. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 199,499 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Li Auto by 77.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.