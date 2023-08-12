Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $15.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Certara shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 858,569 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

