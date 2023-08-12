Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $22.07. Asana shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 461,360 shares.

Specifically, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,627,200 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

