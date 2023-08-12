Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.00, but opened at $138.74. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $137.76, with a volume of 216,794 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

