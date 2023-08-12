Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $12.39. Cryoport shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 193,290 shares trading hands.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 201,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

