Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $229.84, but opened at $215.31. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $219.93, with a volume of 475,516 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,062 shares of company stock worth $5,867,096. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

