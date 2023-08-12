Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.33. Plug Power shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 20,912,235 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

