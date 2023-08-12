89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $15.16. 89bio shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 198,419 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08).

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

