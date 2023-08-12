Orion (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $19.55. Orion shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 100,279 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Orion by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Orion by 1,770.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orion in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

