PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $26.30. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 4,455,003 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PENN

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.